Officials unveil new pavilion, horseshoe pitching area at Patterson park

City officials unveiled a new pavilion and horseshoe pitching area Saturday at Cherry Street Park, marking the park’s first upgrade in about two decades.

All of the materials, about $3,200 worth, for the project were donated by Cardinal Lumber and Baldwin Redi-Mix, Mayor Rodney Grogan said.

Masonry work was also done at no charge to the city, and resident Ira Langston is donating picnic tables to the park, Grogan said.

Patterson Civic Organization held its Family and Friends Day at Cherry Street Park in conjunction with the park’s rededication. Work on the upgrades took about a month and planning started in April.

Before the recent upgrade, the restroom was the last renovation in the late 1990s. In the most recent renovation, workers also repainted the basketball court and refurbished the restroom, concession area and swing set.

“This is a very small park, but it basically services those within our Patterson Housing Authority and the little kids in this area,” the mayor said.

Officials can’t afford to get new playground equipment right now, but are working to refurbish the equipment, including sandblasting and painting, Grogan said.

“This is going to be a community effort,” Grogan said.

Community members are invited to attend a day of service July 28 at Cherry Street Park to help with further renovations.

Patterson Civic Organization also plans to hold a Back-to-School program at the park at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 with free food and school supplies, organization President Allise Jennings said.