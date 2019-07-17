Officials: No issues for medical facilities in storm

Tri-City area medical facilities fared well during Tropical Storm Barry, and all the residents and patients at those facilities stayed safe, officials said.

Patterson Healthcare Center posted on its Facebook page that the center was asked to evacuate Friday due to the impending storm. Employees evacuated residents to facilities in Shreveport and Minden and returned safely to Patterson on Tuesday, according to posts on the Facebook page.

The center evacuated 77 residents, 26 employees and 21 family members to Patterson Healthcare’s sister facilities. Center officials expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming support” from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, local fire departments, National Guard, regional ambulance companies and community volunteers who assisted with the evacuation efforts.

Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City got through the tropical storm smoothly and didn’t even lose power, spokeswoman Sabrina Williams said. Therefore, officials didn’t have to use backup generators.

The emergency room stayed busy as normal during the storm. Staff members spent the night Friday at the hospital to make sure they wouldn’t have to travel during inclement weather, Williams said.

Morgan City Health Care Center used generator power during the storm, “and other than that, overall we did well,” said Tam Jones, medical records supervisor. Maison Jardin Senior Living Community in Morgan City went to partial generator power, and didn’t have any issues arise, Executive Director Danette Ellis said.