Officials: Gas leak contained after trash truck hits line covered by debris

Officials responded to a report of a St. Mary Parish trash truck striking a natural gas line shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday outside of the home in the 100 block of Mars Road in Bayou Vista. Workers quickly shut off the gas service line and isolated the line that serviced one home, Patterson Public Works Director Steve Bierhorst said. The line was a city of Patterson gas line. The truck hit the line because the meter was covered with tree limbs, Bierhorst said. No one was cited in the incident, St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Detective Whytley Jones said. From left are Bayou Vista Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Kinslow, Patterson city worker Quavonte Verdun, Bierhorst, and Patterson city worker Ronald Davis Jr. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)