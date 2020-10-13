October Senior Feeding

Horns honked loudly as cars, trucks, jeeps turned onto the corner of 1440 Chenault St. in Morgan City. Old friends began to greet each other with smiling hellos. A

total of 220 meals were served to the seniors of Morgan City and surrounding areas.

Residents continuously drove by for their dinners and to say hello to the familiar faces they know so well. The meals were prepared, served, and distributed by St. Mary Community Action Agency staff members, and volunteers (Mikel Clark, Henry Davis, Ms. Sarah, Lou Campos, Alisha Robicheaux, Loretta Hatcher, Marcelle B. Hoskins, and Donald Nichols).

Each of the individuals made the "Drive By" process smooth and flawless. Seniors receiving their meals were grateful despite not socializing due to COVID-19. restrictions. Almetra J. Franklin, CEO, said, " I think every client is important and special. Each of them makes a thread in the cloth that comprises St. Mary Parish and surrounding areas." She said, " I have a special place in my heart for our children and our seniors because they need the most love and just want to know they are still loved. Franklin added, it is joyful to provide our seniors an outlet to " get away" even if it is only for a short time