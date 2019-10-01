NWS watches tropical system off Yucatan

From the National Weather Service

A broad area of low pressure located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Any development of this system is expected to be slow

to occur while it moves to the west-northwest near the Yucatan peninsula in a couple of days, and over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Friday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.