NWS: Lots of rain headed this way

From the National Weather Service in Lake Charles:

A cold front will move across the region Friday, giving us 2 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Some roads could flood during periods of heavy rain.

Rain ends early Saturday, and the remainder of the weekend is dry.

The next cold front moves through Wednesday, giving us the next chance for rain.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a medium 60% chance to develop today or tonight, but it will be absorbed by the cold front on Friday.