NWS: Heavy storms in St. Mary area

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

614 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

LAZ053>055-110015-

Lower St. Martin LA-Iberia LA-St. Mary LA-

614 PM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT...

At 614 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles south of Bayou Sorrel to near Bayou

Cane. Movement was southwest at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 25 mph will be possible with these storms, along

with heavy rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Locations impacted include...

Morgan City, Franklin, Patterson, Berwick, Stephensville, Bayou

Vista, Baldwin, Patterson Memorial Airport, Bayou Geneve, Charenton,

Amelia and Centerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&

LAT...LON 2959 9116 2961 9118 2958 9122 2955 9124

2955 9128 2951 9127 2961 9140 2963 9140

2964 9145 2979 9163 3006 9145 3006 9129

3001 9123 3000 9126 2998 9126 2986 9120

2983 9111 2980 9109 2964 9111 2963 9108

TIME...MOT...LOC 2314Z 023DEG 17KT 3004 9137 2958 9078