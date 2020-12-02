Nurse practitioner may work in Patterson

Medical services for all ages could be coming to the City of Patterson in 2021.

While details have not been worked out, talks are ongoing for Mary LeBlanc, a family nurse practitioner who runs a rural healthcare center for another provider in Franklin, to open a practice at the city’s Community Center (the old Patterson Junior High School). The office would be located behind the St. Mary Community Action Agency and Head Start, also inside the Community Center.

LeBlanc said she knew of a need in the community as 90% of her patients come from Patterson and Morgan City because their insurance is not accepted locally or the wait is too long.

She said she is willing to fund the renovation of her office space.

“I don’t want the people from this town going to any other town for healthcare,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said she plans to begin by herself and is hoping by the end of the first year to have a second provider. By the end of the second year, she hopes to have a third provider.

She said she could add a second provider sooner based on the demand, though, as she doesn’t want patients waiting.

City attorney Russel Cremaldi said he will begin the work needed to draw up a lease for LeBlanc to begin her services.

“This project is going to be my baby. I don’t plan on putting someone here and me collecting money, and I’m off somewhere else,” LeBlanc said, saying she will provide the medical services.

In other action, the council:

—Accepted a proposal from Pelican Waste & Debris as addendums to the current contract. In the plan, 2,300 households from Shady Grove to Park Street will receive bear-proof garbage cans. The price negotiated is $19.56 per household, an increase from $17.69 per household. That payment also will include a regular pickup of up to 2 cubic feet of trash, not including items such as trees, during residents’ normal days of pickup.

—Learned from city accountant Reginald Weary and Paul Holmes of LMATS that the city received initial offers from about five companies for water meters south of the railroad track. The list will be pared down and further negotiation will be forthcoming before a company is selected to do the work. The city has $250,000 in capital outlay to do one phase of the work. That will cover 750 to 800 meters, which will be read using drive-by technology. City engineer Melanie Caillouet is working on a grant to secure additional capital outlay funding.

—Learned from Mayor Rodney Grogan the city has received an $89,000 land and conservation grant for Morey Park that it will use for the walking trail improvements at the park. The city also received $20,000 in hotel-motel tax money that will be used for cameras and LED lights installed on the city wharf and bricked signage for City Hall’s parking lot.

—Learned from Caillouet that the Patterson Streets Phase 2 project has been awarded to Barriere Construction Co. of Boutte. If work can begin by the beginning of January 2021, the 90-day project should be complete by the beginning of April 2021. She also reported that she has made the necessary changes for the plans and specifications for the Community Development Block Grant streets project and is awaiting notice on them for approval, so the project then can be bid.

—Heard from human resource director Holden Murray that the Unity for the Community Christmas Bike Ride, in partnership with Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau, will be held Saturday at 5:30 p.m. It will start and end at Morey Park. Registration will be on the day of the event from 4:50 to 5:25 p.m. There also will be a meal served. On Dec. 12, a Movie in the Park event will be held at Park Street Park, with the movie “Frozen” being shown. There will be a costume contest. More information is forthcoming. On Dec. 13, there will be an event to support local vendors from 10 a.m. to about 12:45 p.m. in Morey Park while the Christmas Parade will be held that afternoon with the theme being “A Salute to Small Businesses.” Anybody who has a small business and would like to register to participate in the parade can call Murray at City Hall.

—Learned from Grogan that the city will bury a time capsule in January 2021 that will be opened in 50 years.

—Renewed contract with Cajun Mosquito Control for services for two years with no increases. The contract will be through Dec. 31, 2022.