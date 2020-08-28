Note to readers: Friday's Daily Review will be delayed

The Friday edition of The Daily Review will be delivered late because of an extended power outage at our printing plant in Eunice as a result of Hurricane Laura.

At our publication deadline Friday, the prospects for restoring power there were uncertain, so we don't yet know how late it will be.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

In the meantime, our e-edition will go out at the regular time, and we invite you to follow our updates at StMaryNow.com and our Facebook page.