Norman student invited to STEM event

Tue, 04/16/2019 - 1:51pm

Hayden Norris, an M.E. Norman Elementary student, has been nominated to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, scheduled for this summer.
Hayden was nominated by teacher Kendra Thomas.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“From communication to collaboration to time management, you will gain new insights into how leaders bring different types of people together and discover your own potential for success,” said the notification letter. “You will also delve into the world of medicine, discover how to program a robot, and learn about detective work and crime scene investigation.”
Two sets of Pathways to STEM sessions are planned: four in June and July at the University of Houston, and four in July at the University of Texas at Dallas.

