No wake zone in effect for lower St. Martin

Tue, 05/23/2017 - 7:58am zachary fitzgerald

Effective immediately, there will be a no wake zone in effect for lower St. Martin Parish, including Stephensville and Belle River until further notice, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

The water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into yards and homes along the bayou, the release said.

Forecasters predict the Atchafalaya River will crest near 7 feet early Saturday morning in Morgan City. As of a 6 a.m. Tuesday, the river stage was at 6.71 feet.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2017