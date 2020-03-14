No SLCC classes Monday-Wednesday; read chancellor's statement

From SLCC Chancellor Natalie Harder:

In light of the recent announcement by Governor John Bel Edwards concerning statewide efforts in response to COVID-19 and a resulting directive by LCTCS, please be aware SLCC will be closed Monday, March 16; no classes will be held and no employees should report to work as Emergency Leave will be granted to ALL employees. LCTCS has indicated that essential personnel needs to report on Tuesday, March 17. All SLCC employees are considered essential in this time of adjustments and should report to work as usual on Tuesday, March 17 to maximize the time to plan, test, and implement alterations to instruction and operations. SLCC is canceling credit and non-credit (Corporate College, WRU/ABE) classes on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 to implement alterations to instruction and operations. If the K-12 closures will affect your ability to report to work on Tuesday, please contact your supervisor to discuss your situation and appropriate procedures under SLCC’s leave policy.

While classes will be canceled next Tuesday and Wednesday, faculty, staff, and administration will actively be working to finalize plans for online delivery of instruction and alternate training schedules for unique programs of study to be used for the rest of the Spring semester. Therefore, on-line facilitation of instruction is expected to begin on Thursday, March 19. It is important to note, that all efforts to modify instructional delivery and college operations are centered on ensuring quality learning environments for students as well as safe work environments for faculty and staff. College personnel will continue to engage in all CDC recommended protocols.

Where applicable, faculty will move to a remote learning delivery model for courses effective Thursday, March 19. For programs associated with occupational competencies and clinical experiences, faculty will communicate to students by program as information and plans are finalized. Being sensitive to the lack of broadband in some areas, the College will ensure those students in need will have access at all college locations to dedicated computer labs for online learning and assessment with proper precautions taken for the health and wellness of students per CDC recommendations.

Preparing for alternative modes of instructional delivery and operations must be done so with a focus on the future and recovery post-event. Academic instruction continuity plans and information will be forthcoming. To be clear, SLCC intends to sustain operations at each location. College leadership is working closely to determine essential support services specific to instruction, workforce training, student services, finance, and administration and sustaining commitments to external stakeholders. Departmental leaders are finalizing plans for operations and will communicate directly with personnel regarding the staffing of essential services.

In summary:

March 16: College closed and no classes held.

March 17: All employees report to work and no classes held.

March 18: All employees report to work and no classes held.

March 19th through the end of the Spring semester: All employees report and classes resume (many classes resume on-line.)

The college leadership team has and will continue to meet regularly throughout this unprecedented event and we have formed a COVID-19 taskforce. Information will regularly come from the Chancellor’s Office inclusive of updates from Academic Affairs, Finance and Administration, Student Services, and Corporate College. Communication of timely and accurate information is paramount to deliver on the mission of our college. Our college family is committed to working tirelessly, innovatively, flexibly, and creatively to meet the needs of students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders. Please continue to visit our COVID-19/Coronavirus web page for important updates and information from the CDC. I sincerely appreciate all of those working tirelessly behind the scenes over the last few days to help us be as prepared as possible for our changing Spring semester. Notifications will be sent to students, the media, and other stakeholders as appropriate.

Thank you very much for your patience and flexibility as we try to manage aspects of the outbreak as it continues; I know that by working together we will come out on the other side better than ever. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones!