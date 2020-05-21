No paper Monday; holiday closings listed

Thu, 05/21/2020 - 12:22pm

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, The Daily Review will not publish a paper on Monday. Advertising and news deadlines will be earlier than usual for Tuesday’s paper due to the closure.
Memorial Day is also a holiday for all area municipal, parish and state offices.
The Harold J. “Babe” Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Although Pelican Waste & Debris and Republic Services plan to run their usual routes on Monday, routes may be collected earlier than usual.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020