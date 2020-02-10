The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors a prom night experience for people with special needs called A Night to Shine. Friday night was the sixth anniversary of this celebration and 721 churches across all 50 states and 34 countries came together to host this event.

Crossing Place Church located in Bayou Vista was one of those churches.

Anyone with special needs age 14 and over, including people with disabilities that may be physical or psychological, were welcome to register online to attend. The event is free of charge for all guests with special needs and is organized by volunteers.

Those registered began the day with breakfast at The Purple Lemon located at 861 U.S. 90 East in Bayou Vista. “The Purple Lemon and the Mission Thrift Store also let them choose their outfits and all the jewelry they wanted to wear to the event,” Val Solar, event team member said.

The evening activities took place at Berwick Junior High School located at 3955 La. 182.

The school’s teaming room was devoted to hair and make-up for the girls in attendance and the lecture room was set up as a shoe shining station for the boys.

A classroom was converted to a karaoke room and the school’s gym held the main activities for the prom, complete with a DJ providing music.

Elegant Events of the South LLC provided a photo booth and volunteers decorated the gym with lights, balloons, streamers and dedicated areas for photos.

Clarion Inn catered a supper that was served in the school’s cafeteria for the attendants of the event and a meal for volunteers was provided in the teacher’s lounge of the school.

Once the attendants were in formal attire and dressed to impress, they were given a limo ride and walked the red carpet to enter Berwick Junior High School.

They were greeted by applause from the volunteers as well as cheers from Berwick High School’s cheerleaders. Berwick High School athletes held signs of encouragement as they greeted and cheered for those on the red carpet. The high school’s mascot, Pete the Panther, also attended and helped escort attendants.

“It was such a special moment to see Berwick High School cheerleaders and athletes in their uniforms greeting all of the guests, it was too sweet,” said Janine Blanco, owner of Elegant Events of the South LLC.

Individuals in costumes representing princess Leia, storm troopers and Yoda from Star Wars joined the guests by greeting, dancing and posing for pictures with those in attendance.

The prom took place from 6-9 p.m. and ended with all registered individuals being crowned prom king and prom queen. There was a balloon drop and a message from Tebow that was displayed on a projector screen.

The Tim Tebow Foundation provides the Official 2020 Night to Shine Planning Manual, Night to Shine Drawstring Backpacks for all registered guests, photo backdrop featuring the church’s logo alongside the official Night to Shine logo and the Global Partner logo, personalized retractable Night to Shine banner, table runner, video and conference calls with Tebow as well as a special video message from Tebow to be played at the event and resources for crowns, tiaras and website templates.