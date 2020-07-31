Article Image Alt Text

New West Point cadet

Fri, 07/31/2020 - 2:56pm

Submitted Photo
Tyjaha Batiste, a native of Morgan City, son of Casey Batiste and a graduate of Ovey Comeaux High School in Lafayette, has been accepted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Batiste received a congressional nomination from Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, and was interviewed by the Louisiana Service Academy Nomination Board of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge.  At that time, Batiste indicated  that he would like to attend West Point and lead soldiers. 

