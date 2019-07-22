New tool for Sheriff's Office

Mon, 07/22/2019 - 12:22pm

The Assumption Parish Water Patrol Unit, which is responsible for handling law enforcement efforts on the waterways within the parish, will have a new tool at its disposal this summer. The Sheriff’s Office has received one WaveRunner personal watercraft as part of the Yamaha company’s Law Enforcement Loan Program. The watercraft was obtained by the Sheriff’s Office through an agreement with Yamaha and the assistance of Leonard Maraist, owner of New Orleans and Lafayette Powersports. The personal watercraft will allow officers to more closely patrol during events on lakes and will allow them to get into shallow water areas if needed.

