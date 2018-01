The Daily Review/Bill Decker

An alligator floats in a St. Martin Parish ditch in this file photo. The St. Mary Parish School Board raised about $4,200 by leasing the right to hunt and trap gators and collect gator eggs on its property last year. On Thursday, the board granted five-year hunting and trapping rights to B. Guillory of Morgan City and the egg-collecting rights to Donald Farm of North Louisiana.