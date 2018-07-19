New play goes on stage Thursday

Parker Felterman has been writing again.

Felterman, who attender Berwick High, published a crime novel and produced a play before he was out of high school.

Now, after completing his first year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, he has a new novel and a new play, which will be on stage Thursday through Saturday at Café JoJo’s in Morgan City.

The play is called “Lucian Silvius: A Preventable Yet Warranted Tragedy in Two Acts.” Performances in The River Room at Café JoJo’s are scheduled for 7 p.m. each of the three nights, and there will be a 2 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The actors are Felterman, playing a wealthy writer who is mourning his murdered wife, and his butler, Ignacio, played by Marcos Checchini. The young actors were roommates at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts at Natchitoches.

“I wanted to see if I could write a two-person play,” Felterman said, “and I wanted to see if I could perform a Greek tragedy.”

There’s no Greek chorus in this sparsely populated tragedy.

Based on a quick look at a Tuesday rehearsal, the drama in “Lucian Silvanus” builds piece by piece during a conversation-turned-confrontation between the writer and his servant.

Felterman’s earlier works are the novels “Revolver” and, most recently, “The Game,” which was released this year.

He also wrote and directed “Shades of Shadowlawn,” a play that was performed in Morgan City.

Auditorium two years ago.