New judge takes oath

Submitted Photo

Suzanne de Mahy, elected to the 16th Judicial District Court bench July 14 without opposition to finish the term of retired Judge Paul de Mahy, was formally sworn in Dec. 15 at the St. Martin Parish Courthouse. Paul de Mahy presided over the half-hour ceremony. The administration of the oath was by retired Judge “Dicky” Haik. Paul de Mahy and Korey Kimball presented Suzanne de Mahy with the robe of office and gavel. Before her election, she worked with the Public Defender’s Offices in both the 16th Judicial District, which covers St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia parishes, and the 15th Judicial District. She also maintained a private practice assisting with the legal needs of our community.