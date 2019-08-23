New Iberia man convicted in Franklin homicide

A 16th Judicial District jury in St. Mary found a New Iberia man guilty of murder Friday in the 2016 shooting death of a teenager in Franklin.

De'ondric Clarks, 18, faces a Nov. 22 sentencing by District Judge Keith Comeaux and a mandatory life sentence after his conviction for second-degree murder.

Clarks was convicted in the death of Braylen Foulcard, 16. The 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Franklin police found Foulcard dead in his vehicle Oct. 23, 2016, in the 500 block of Augustine Maze Street. The investigation indicated that Foulcard had arranged to meet Clarks to sell a cellphone, the office said.

The prosecutor was Assistant District Attorney Erica Johnson Rose.

Rose was recently appointed to fill a newly created city prosecutor post in Patterson.