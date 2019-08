The Daily Review/Diane Miller Fears

F.C. “Butch” Felterman shared anecdotes of his past shrimp fisherman history during the opening reception Friday for “From Berwick to Etouffee: Shrimping in Louisiana” at the Louisiana State Museum — Patterson, home of the Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill museums. Admission to the museum is free. The exhibit will run through September 2020 at the the museum, at 118 Cotten Road.