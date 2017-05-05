The Morgan City Police Department will host a "Neighborhood Watch" meeting Monday for Section 9 which is bordered by Brashear Avenue to Onstead Street and from Sixth Street to Federal Avenue.

The meeting will take place at the Morgan City Junior High School Cafeteria and start at 6 p.m. Those who live in this area or wish to get information regarding hosting a meeting in your neighborhood should try to attend.

If you have any questions or need further information, contact Lt. John Schaff at 985-380-4605.