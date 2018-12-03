Nearly 3,200 vote early for Dec. 8 election

Almost 3,200 St. Mary Parish residents voted early for the Dec. 8 general election, according to Parish Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe. But about 1,700 fewer voters cast ballots early compared to the Nov. 6 primary election.

As of the end of early voting Saturday, 3,199 parish voters cast their ballots early for the election. Early voting started Nov. 24.

By party, 1,440 Republicans, 1,231 Democrats and 528 other-party voters cast ballots during early voting.

The Nov. 6 primary saw 4,897 people vote early as of the end of early voting Oct. 30. By party, 2,092 Republicans, 1,987 Democrats and 818 other-party voters voted early for the primary election.

On parish voters’ Dec. 8 ballots are runoffs for St. Mary Parish sheriff and coroner, along with a home rule charter amendment pertaining to parish council members’ salaries. A statewide runoff for secretary of state is also on the ballot.

Interim Sheriff Scott Anslum and former Chitimacha Police Chief Blaise Smith are in the sheriff’s runoff. Interim Coroner Dr. Lianter Albert and Dr. Eric Melancon are in the runoff for coroner.

The charter amendment would set the salaries of parish council members at $800 a month, or $1,200 for council members elected at large.

The amendment allows the council to vote on salary increases, but not in the last year of a term. And no pay raise can take effect during the term in which it is passed.

Election Day voting hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m.