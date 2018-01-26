National Weather Service hazardous weather statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
533 AM CST Fri Jan 26 2018
LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-
271200-
Vernon-Rapides-Avoyelles-Beauregard-Allen-Evangeline-St. Landry-
Calcasieu-Jefferson Davis-Acadia-Lafayette-Upper St. Martin-
Vermilion-Iberia-St. Mary-Lower St. Martin-West Cameron-
East Cameron-Tyler-Hardin-Jefferson-Orange-Northern Jasper-
Northern Newton-Southern Jasper-Southern Newton-
533 AM CST Fri Jan 26 2018
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central
Louisiana, south central Louisiana, southwest Louisiana, west
central Louisiana, and southeast Texas.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight
No hazardous weather is expected today. Scattered to numerous showers
and thunderstorms are expected to begin spreading into the area
late tonight. Severe thunderstorms are not expected, but there is
a risk of locally heavy rainfall.
In addition, patchy sea fog is possible near the Southeast Texas
coast late tonight, with the risk expanding eastward and inland
during the overnight hours into Saturday morning.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday
Any overnight or early morning fog will dissipate by mid Saturday
morning, but could linger through the day near the coast.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue
across the area Saturday. No severe thunderstorms are expected,
but locally heavy rainfall is possible, especially across southern
Louisiana. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher
amounts, are possible generally along and southeast of a Lake
Charles to Opelousas line.
Rains are expected to come to an end from west to east by
Saturday night. No hazardous weather is expected the rest of the
week.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Storm spotter activation will not be needed today or tonight.