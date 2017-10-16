National Night Out Against Crime set for Tuesday in Bayou Vista

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a National Night Out event on Tuesday evening, October 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bayou Vista Community Center located at 1333 Belleview St. in Bayou Vista. We invite all St. Mary Parish residents to come out and visit with the Sheriff’s Office and partners in public safety to help build a stronger, safer parish.

This event is free. Food and snacks will be served.

There will be music and activities for the kids.

Also, October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In conjunction with our National Night Out, Chez Hope will be holding a candlelight vigil in honor of survivors of domestic violence and in memory of those who have lost their lives to domestic violence. The vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Other agencies participating in the National Night Out are the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance Services, St. Mary Parish recreation District #3, Claire House, Fairview Treatment Center, Hearts of Hope, United States Coast Guard, Animal Advo-cates of St. Mary, Chez Hope, Bayou Vista Branch Library, St. Mary 911, the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Office of the State Fire Marshal, American Red Cross, and Louisiana Office of Alcohol Tobacco Control.

A flyer for the event is attached.