National Hurricane Center update on Tropical Storm Gonzalo

From the National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Gonzalo Intermediate Advisory Number 9A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072020

800 PM AST Thu Jul 23 2020

...GONZALO STILL HEADING DUE WEST...

...EXPECTED TO BEGIN AFFECTING PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD

ISLANDS ON SATURDAY...

SUMMARY OF 800 PM AST...0000 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...9.7N 49.9W

ABOUT 775 MI...1250 KM E OF THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 13 MPH...20 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 800 PM AST (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was

located near latitude 9.7 North, longitude 49.9 West. Gonzalo is

moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A westward to

west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is

expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of

Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and

move across the islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea

Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher

gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two,

and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane.

Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea.

Gonzalo is a compact tropical storm, and tropical-storm-force winds

extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 23/2100Z 9.8N 49.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

12H 24/0600Z 10.0N 51.2W 55 KT 65 MPH

24H 24/1800Z 10.5N 53.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 25/0600Z 11.1N 56.6W 65 KT 75 MPH

48H 25/1800Z 12.0N 59.7W 65 KT 75 MPH

60H 26/0600Z 13.0N 62.6W 60 KT 70 MPH

72H 26/1800Z 13.8N 65.6W 55 KT 65 MPH

96H 27/1800Z 14.5N 72.0W 40 KT 45 MPH

120H 28/1800Z...DISSIPATED