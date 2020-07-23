National Hurricane Center update on Tropical Depression 8
From the National Hurricane Center:
BULLETIN
Tropical Depression Eight Intermediate Advisory Number 4A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL082020
700 PM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020
...NOAA HURRICANE HUNTERS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE DEPRESSION...
SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...26.1N 91.0W
ABOUT 370 MI...590 KM ESE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
ABOUT 410 MI...660 KM ESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1003 MB...29.62 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass Texas
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* San Luis Pass to High Island Texas
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Interests elsewhere along the Texas and Louisiana coast should
monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Warnings may
be required for portions of the Watch area later today.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eight
was located near latitude 26.1 North, longitude 91.0 West. The
depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h),
and a west-northwestward to westward motion is expected during the
next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the
depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of
Mexico tonight and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on
Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher
gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the
depression is expected to become a topical storm tonight.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the NOAA
Hurricane Hunters is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).
FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS
INIT 23/2100Z 26.1N 90.7W 30 KT 35 MPH
12H 24/0600Z 26.5N 91.9W 35 KT 40 MPH
24H 24/1800Z 27.1N 93.6W 45 KT 50 MPH
36H 25/0600Z 27.5N 95.3W 50 KT 60 MPH
48H 25/1800Z 27.6N 97.0W 50 KT 60 MPH
60H 26/0600Z 27.5N 98.5W 40 KT 45 MPH...INLAND
72H 26/1800Z 27.3N 100.0W 30 KT 35 MPH...INLAND
96H 27/1800Z 27.0N 102.0W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/INLAND
120H 28/1800Z...DISSIPATED