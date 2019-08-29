National Hurricane Center statement on Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian Discussion Number 21

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL052019

1100 AM AST Thu Aug 29 2019

The small eye of Dorian has appeared intermittently in infrared

satellite imagery this morning. Recent reports from a NOAA P-3

aircraft indicate that there is now a double eyewall structure,

with a small inner eye only 5 n mi in diameter and a larger 25-n mi

diameter outer eyewall. The minimum pressure has fallen to

around 986 mb. The concentric eyewall structure is likely why the

aircraft has not found any stronger winds yet in the storm, despite

the decrease in central pressure. The initial intensity remains 75

kt for this advisory.

Aircraft and satellite fixes show that Dorian is moving

northwestward, or 325 degrees at 11 kt. Dorian is forecast to

continue moving northwestward during the next 24-36 hours between an

upper-level low that will be dropping southwestward across the

Florida Straits and a mid-level ridge to the northeast of the

hurricane. After that time, a ridge is forecast to build to the

north of Dorian, which should cause the track to bend back toward

the west-northwest. The track guidance becomes more divergent beyond

72 hours, primarily due to model differences in the strength of the

ridge and whether a weakness develops in the ridge late in the

period. The new NHC track forecast is virtually unchanged from the

previous advisory, and lies very close to the multi-model consensus.

It should be noted that the ECMWF, UKMET, and HFIP corrected

consensus models remain south of the official forecast. The spread

of the deterministic models and the various ensemble guidance is

still considerable at days 4 and 5, and it is too soon to specify

where along the Florida east coast the greatest impacts could

occur.

Environmental conditions consisting of warm waters and low vertical

wind shear along the path of the hurricane should allow for at least

steady intensification during the next 2 to 3 days. With the small

inner core and favorable conditions, rapid strengthening also

remains a possibility, although not likely in the very short term

given the concentric eyewall structure. The updated NHC intensity

forecast calls for Dorian to become a major hurricane on Friday, and

shows a slightly higher peak intensity than the previous forecast.

The official forecast is at the upper end of the guidance, in best

agreement with the HCCA and HWRF models.

Key Messages:

1. The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force

winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern

Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or

Friday. Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and

listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

2. There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge

along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early

next week, although it is too soon to determine where the highest

storm surge will occur. Residents should have their hurricane plan

in place, know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone, and

listen to advice given by local emergency officials.

3. The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along the Florida

east coast and peninsula late this weekend and early next week

continues to increase, although it is too soon to determine where

the strongest winds will occur.

4. Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected

to occur over portions of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the

southeastern United States this weekend and into the middle of next

week.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 29/1500Z 21.4N 67.2W 75 KT 85 MPH

12H 30/0000Z 22.9N 68.1W 85 KT 100 MPH

24H 30/1200Z 24.5N 69.6W 100 KT 115 MPH

36H 31/0000Z 25.6N 71.4W 105 KT 120 MPH

48H 31/1200Z 26.3N 73.4W 110 KT 125 MPH

72H 01/1200Z 27.0N 76.9W 115 KT 130 MPH

96H 02/1200Z 27.5N 79.8W 115 KT 130 MPH