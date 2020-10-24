National Hurricane Center monitors system in the Caribbean

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center was tracking a disturbance south of western Cuba that is expected to develop into a tropical system within two days.

The center gives the system a 100% chance to intensify both over two days and five days.

A hurricane hunter aircraft was scheduled to take a closer look at the storm Saturday afternoon.

The immediate threat is heavy rain in the Yucatan and Cuba.

Most of the early "spaghetti" models show the system making its way toward the Gulf Coast from Mississippi to the east, although a couple of outliers predict a track similar to that followed by Hurricane Delta.

If the system is named, it would be Zeta.