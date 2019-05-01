Community members bow their heads to pray during the 2018 Berwick National Day of Prayer service along the riverfront. This year’s National Day of Prayer is Thursday, and Berwick, Morgan City and Patterson will all host services. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
National Day of Prayer services set for Tri-City
Three National Day of Prayer services will take place Thursday in the Tri-City area.
Patterson will host a service by the flag pole at City Hall, located at 1314 Main St., from 8:30-9 a.m. In the event of rain, the service will be held inside City Hall.
Berwick will have its service from 12:05-12:50 p.m. along the riverfront by the Southwest Reef Lighthouse. If it rains, this service will move to under the U.S. 90 bridge.
Morgan City will have a service from 12:10-12:35 p.m. on the front lawn of City Hall, located at 512 First St. In the event of rain, the service will be moved to the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.