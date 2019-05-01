National Day of Prayer services set for Tri-City

Three National Day of Prayer services will take place Thursday in the Tri-City area.

Patterson will host a service by the flag pole at City Hall, located at 1314 Main St., from 8:30-9 a.m. In the event of rain, the service will be held inside City Hall.

Berwick will have its service from 12:05-12:50 p.m. along the riverfront by the Southwest Reef Lighthouse. If it rains, this service will move to under the U.S. 90 bridge.

Morgan City will have a service from 12:10-12:35 p.m. on the front lawn of City Hall, located at 512 First St. In the event of rain, the service will be moved to the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.