Narcotics Section makes 3 arrests

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section made arrests Tuesday on charges of oxycodone and marijuana possession, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

—Cody S. Lucore, 29, Stephensville Road, Stephensville, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Tuesday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone) with intent to distribute. No bail has been set.

—Claude Williams, 33, Utah Street, Berwick, was arrested 9:34 p.m. Tuesday Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. Williams was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Courtney Bourda, 37, Utah Street, Berwick, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. Bourda was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Smith also reported these arrests:

—Schyler Stelly, 26, General MacArthur Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Stelly was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Shauntell Nicole Hartdegen, 37, La. 20, Schriever, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, general speed law and driving under suspension. Hartdegen was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Shannon Wainwright, 48, Arenz Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday on charges of obstructing public passage and possession of marijuana. Wainwright was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

—Samantha Davis, 30, Arenz Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Wednesday on charges of proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davis was released on a summons to appear Sept. 24.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Kyler Anthony Ross, 33, Lawrence Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property less than $1,000 and a warrant for nine counts of failure to appear.

—Kearsten Richard, 20, Morgan City was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday on a charge of criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Officers were called to an address on Brashear Avenue for a disturbance. They learned Ross and Kearsten Richard had damaged property at the address. A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for Ross’ arrest.

Both Ross and Richard were placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Shanika Shantle Guidry, 38, Barrow Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of driving under suspension.

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue. The driver was identified as Guidry. A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.