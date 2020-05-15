Napoleonville woman accused in $474K theft in Amelia

A Napoleonville woman has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $474,000 from an Amelia business, St. Mary Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

Ava Hirstiuf, 64, of Convent Street in Napoleonville was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Thursday on theft and forgery charges.

St. Mary detectives met with a local business owner April 21, who stated that someone had stolen money from his business in Amelia. Through the investigation, it was discovered that money in the amount totaling $474,105 had been stolen from the business.

Detectives made contact with Ava Hirstiuf on Tursday and advised her of the active warrant for her arrest on the charges of theft and forgery. Hirstiuf was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.