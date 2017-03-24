Museum egg hunt Saturday

Louisiana State Museum — Patterson will host its 19th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25. The egg hunt is a fundraiser for the museum.

Admission is $5 per person and includes an Easter egg hunt for children ages 2-10 years old, one goodie bag and a photo with the Easter bunny, slides, a fun jump, face painting, train rides and more.

The Easter egg hunt for ages 2 to 4 will begin at 11 a.m., ages 5 to 7 at 11:15 a.m. and ages 8 to 10 at 11:30 a.m. Egg hunt participants should bring their own baskets.

The lucky participants who find the special eggs will win a bicycle.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The Louisiana State Museum — Patterson houses The Cypress Sawmill Museum and the Wedell-Williams Aviation Museum.