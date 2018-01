Authorities were on the scene of this multivehicle crash Wednesday morning just west of the eastbound ramp to the U.S. 90 bridge over Berwick Bay. At least one person was being prepared for transport by Acadian Ambulance medics. Traffic was moving in one lane of eastbound 90, but slowly, and traffic was backed up in both eastbound lanes from near the ramp to Hollywood Casino.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker