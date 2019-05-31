Multiple roads remain closed in lower St. Martin

Fri, 05/31/2019 - 3:26pm

Until further notice due to rising water, East Stephensville Road, Tower Tank Road, Four Mile Bayou Road, Landry Street, Adell Street, and Edna Street in lower St. Martin Parish remain closed to vehicular traffic except for residents who reside there.

Only Stephensville Road and Bayou Estates Subdivision have reopened, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office news release said.

Do not sightsee or attempt to go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place, and please be respectful of those who live in these affected areas. Do not attempt to drive through standing water on the roadway, by doing so, it can lead to deadly consequences.

