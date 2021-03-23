Multiple drug charges in local arrests

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

St. Mary and Morgan City authorities made felony drug arrests, each involving multiple controlled substances, over the weekend, police reports said.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 72-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 95 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Rebecca Sue Cancienne, 40, Chennault Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Friday on a warrant for violation of the controlled dangerous substances law (drug-free zone), transaction involving proceeds from drug activity, possession of a legend drug (Seroquel), possession of a legend drug (Cefpoderm), possession of clonazepam, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute LSD and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics activity at Concienne’s home on Channault Street. At the conclusion of the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Concienne's arrest.

On Friday, she was located at her residence and placed under arrest on the warrant. She was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

—Mary Helen Harp, 30, Amelia Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

—Marcus D. Battle, 45, Plum Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:53 a.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery.

—Myron Hatch, 48, Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Friday on a warrant for three counts of failure to comply with drug court.

—Areana Candanedo Urbando-Duran, 30, Freret Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

—Nicholas Anthony Feliciano, 25, Saint Clair Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:27 a.m. Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated (first offense).

—Darla R. Percle, 33, Lambert Lane, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to pay fine and contempt of court (violating terms of probation).

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 113 complaints and reported these arrests:

—Morris L. Charles Jr., 47, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sunday by the K9 Section on charges of improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession of a legend drug without a prescription and transactions involving drug proceeds.

A K9 deputy traveling on La. 182 near Franklin observed a vehicle cross the solid yellow line twice. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to travel. When the vehicle stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and ran a short distance before he was apprehended.

The driver, identified as Charles, had a bag containing cocaine in his possession. Through the investigation, pills and a large amount of cash were also located in his possession.

Charles was transported to the St. Mary Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail has been set at $125,000.

—Derek Anthony Harrell, 34, Lafayette, was arrested at 4:47 p.m. Sunday on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, revoked or canceled, operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate, and criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 16, Jeanerette, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Saturday as a runaway juvenile. The boy was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Lola Frances McCarty, 35, Franklin, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of criminal abandonment and cruelty to a juvenile. No bail has been set.

—Shane S. Gibson, 22, Baldwin, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gibson also held a warrant for the charge of simple battery. Gibson was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Thelma Patrice Davis, 39, New Iberia, was arrested at 3 p.m. Sunday on charges of procedure on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle and driving under suspension.

Davis was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Dontrell McPherson, 34, Thibodaux, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana. McPherson was released on a summons to appear June 28.

—Harry Junior Williams, 49, Napoleonville, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams also held an Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for the charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Williams is being held for another agency.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported that the Franklin Police Department responded to 20 complaints over the weekend and made these arrests:

—Latasha Callery, 38, Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7:52 a.m. Friday on a warrant for3rd Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery. Callery was booked, processed and released on a $368 bond.

—Loreal Druilhet, 25, of Gum Point Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Druilhet was booked, processed, and released on a $2,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported this arrest:

—Chad Allen Ross Jr., 28, East Garner Street, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and illegal window tint, and on a fugitive warrant from St. Mary.

An I.C.E.-assigned deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near La. 662 and old La. 182.

The deputy initiated a stop of the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Ross.

The investigating officer observed parts of a firearm in plain view and had knowledge that Ross was a previously convicted felon.

Ross granted the deputy consent to search his vehicle. At this time, Ross was detained and seated in the rear of the deputy’s patrol unit.

As the vehicle search was completed, the deputy returned to speak to Ross and immediately noted a strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from where Ross was seated.

The deputy proceeded to do a pat down search, at which time the suspect began to resist. The deputy noted observations requiring additional investigation.

Ross was transported to a local sheriff’s facility, where a more invasive search was conducted. During that personal search, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered and seized.

Ross was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remains incarcerated with a bond set at $40,000 on these new charges.

Additionally, bond for previous felony charges was revoked. Total bond on all charges is set at $92,000.

—Divone Jared Davis, 30, La. 308, Paincourtville, was arrested Sunday on charges of domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment, two counts of resisting an officer, unauthorized use of a movable, criminal mischief and failure to appear on a charge of speeding.

The arrest followed a domestic dispute in Labadieville on Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to an apartment off La. 398 and made contact with the complainant, who is also the victim in this matter. She indicated she had been in an extended relationship with Davis.

On Sunday, she arrived home after being out. The suspect went into the bathroom where the victim was and began choking her. At some point, the victim was able to get away.

The suspect left in the victim’s vehicle but returned a short time later, when he punched the victim, then threatened her with a knife. The suspect then departed after disabling the victim’s vehicle.

A 2-year-old child was present at the time of the incident.

Deputies noted some physical injury to the victim as well as some interior damage to the home.

Deputies located the suspect in Paincourtville. As they approached the suspect, he fled on foot. He was captured a short time later.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center with bond set at $35,000.