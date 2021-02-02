Multiple drug arrests by area agencies over the weekend

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Area police agencies made more than dozen arrests over the weekend on drug charges ranging from illegal possession of prescription drugs to possessing psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 72-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 117 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Herman L. Sonnier Jr., 52, David Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Friday on a charge of possession of heroin.

—Phillip Dehart, 36, Murial Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Sunday on charges of tail lamp or license plate light, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear for revocation (drug court).

—Jason James Ashley, 32, Brashear Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Friday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear to pay fines.

—James Drew, 48, Sixth Street, Patterson, was arrested at 8:07 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a vehicle, turning movements and required signals, and operation a vehicle with a suspended license.

—Alexis Javier Melendez-Davilia, 33, Robin Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace and on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear to pay fines and failure to appear to pay probation fee.

—Hubert Terry Lovett, 57, Leo Drive, Patterson, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Saturday on a charge of disturbing the peace (intoxicated).

—Kalynn K. Hurst, 31, Lock Lane, Franklin, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving while intoxicated (first offense) and speeding.

—Derick Domingue, 34, Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace (intoxicated) and on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine.

—Edward Gil, 43, Kimberly Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of battery on an officer, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

—Kyle Quante Rhett, 29, Gen. MacArthur, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Sunday on warrants for four counts of contempt of court (fine) and four counts of contempt of court (arraignment).

—Glenn Wayne Coyle, 66, McDermott Drive, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:34 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for possession of stolen things ($5,000-$25,000).

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 108 complaints and made the following arrests:

—Brandon Fontnett, 36, New Iberia, was at 11:16 a.m. Friday by the Narcotics Section on charges of improper lane usage, possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fontnett was released on an $8,500 bond.

—Courtland Phillips, 21, Centerville, was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Friday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Phillips was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Donald Dwayne McDaniel Jr., 21, Franklin, was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of marijuana. McDaniel was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Wesley Paul Townsley, 48, Franklin, was arrested at 11:22 a.m. Sunday a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Townsley was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Jermaine Lavone Spain, 36, Franklin, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and no seat belt. Spain was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Tydrick Jones, 22, Jeanerette, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Friday by the Narcotics Section on charges of failure to signal, no driver’s license, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of tramadol with intent to distribute, possession of codeine and aggravated damage to property.

Jones was released on a $70,000 bond.

—Dustin Palmer, 41, Franklin, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Friday on a warrant for improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamine and prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

—Juvenile male, 14, Centerville, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of access card. The juvenile was released into the custody of a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—John Clifton Aucoin, 39, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Friday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. Aucoin was released on a $2,500 bond.

—David Luis Vargas-Martinez, 41, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Friday on a charge of second-degree battery. Martinez remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Destiny James Landry, 45, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:02 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail was set at $70,776.28.

—Tianna Elaine Cathcart, 18, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on a charge of battery of a dating partner. Cathcart was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Jacolby Levon Westley, 33, Jeanerette, was arrested at 7:48 p.m. Saturday on charges of no license plate light, driving under suspension and open container. Westley was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Quintin Douglas, 29, Patterson, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. Sunday on charges of stop signs and yield signs and driving under suspension. Douglas was released on a summons to appear April 27.

—Charles Joseph Logan, 29, Franklin, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Sunday on charges of failure to signal and driving under suspension. Logan was released on a summons to appear April 27.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said his department responded to 23 complaints over the weekend and made the following arrests:

—Ananise White, III, 29, of Eisenhower Street, Franklin, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession codeine with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

White was additionally arrested on a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for theft of a motor vehicle. White was booked, processed, and held on a $50,000 bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Kolby John Rodrigue, 24, Gerald Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute psilocybin (mushrooms), possession with intent to distribute a marijuana byproduct, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of alprazolam (Xanax), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Rodrigue was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at the Gerald Street address on Friday afternoon.

As part of an ongoing parishwide narcotics investigation, a combined effort between the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, agents developed information indicating that Rodrigue was involved in illegal drug activity in the Assumption Parish area.

As a result of that investigative process, agents secured a search warrant for the property on Gerald Street. Agents converged on that property Friday afternoon and conducted the pre-ordered search. As a result of that search, agents seized a significant amount of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Rodrigue was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

—Chad Marcus Ricard, 40, Agnes Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to yield and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

—Jared Paul Rivere, 34, Randall Street, Pierre Part, was arrested Saturday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia (third offense, felony.)

A uniformed patrol officer assigned to the I.C.E. detail observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near La. 1 and La. 70 in the Paincourtville area and initiated a stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver identified Ricard. The violator had a suspended driver’s license, and the deputy noted evasiveness on Ricard’s part.

The deputy also noted the passenger identified as Rivere to be moving about inside the passenger capsule of the vehicle.

The deputy summoned a K-9 unit to the scene. The K-9 conducted an open-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics.

A search of the vehicle yielded a quantity of heroin and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Both Ricard and Rivere were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing