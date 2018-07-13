Mother's Club scholarship

Submitted Photo

The Soul Inspirational Choir Mother’s Club was established in 1974 as part of the Soul Inspirational Choir. The choir is no longer active as a whole, but you can find members in church choirs around the country. The Mother’s Club has remained active over the years and has supported the youth ministries of area churches along with donations to the Red Cross, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, families that have suffered fires in their homes, and much more. For the past four years, the Mother’s Club has given $250 scholarships to two deserving high school students who meet the qualifications. The two recipients this year are Joh’nal Coulon and Taijanaye Hawkins. They’re shown with Helen Collins, the club’s publicity person, and Arla Nicholas, club chaplain.