Morgan City woman killed in Assumption Parish

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on La. 1247 near Robin Street. The crash took the life of 30-year-old Krystal Meranta of Morgan City.

The preliminary investigation revealed 23-year-old Jonathan Daigle of Labadieville was traveling east on La. 1247 in a 2011 Nissan Maxima. As he approached Robin Street, Daigle encountered Meranta in the middle of the eastbound lane. His vehicle struck Meranta and she sustained fatal injuries. Daigle was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment is suspected on the part of Meranta and a toxicology report is pending. Daigle submitted a breath sample and no alcohol was detected. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be the key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.