Morgan City woman faces heroin charge

A Morgan City woman faces a heroin possession charge after a traffic stop for improper lighting Sunday, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported.

—Brittany N. Burbante, 27, of Lesley Drive was booked on charges of possession of a Schedule I narcotic (heroin), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on warrants for theft $5,000 to $25,000 and for failure to appear for a July 11 hearing.

—Alix R. Delatte, 25, of Mike Street in Pierre Part, was booked for no insurance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Patrol officers stopped a vehicle driven by Delatte and carrying Burbante about 4:25 p.m. Sunday near Front Street.

According to reports, Delatte and Burbante were found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and Burbante was additionally found to be in possession of suspected heroin.

Burbante was also found to be named in active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial District Court and Morgan City police, Blair said.

The warrant from the Morgan City police stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers on Dec. 30.

Burbante is accused of taking items valued at approximately $7,000 from the victim. The investigation continued and evidence was uncovered linking Burbante to the crime. Warrants were prepared for her arrest. Delatte and Burbante were arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where they were booked and incarcerated.

Blair said Morgan City police responded to 121 calls for service beginning Friday and made the following arrests:

—Derwin A. Vining, 39, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Friday on a warrant for criminal neglect of family.

Blair said Vining was arrested in the area of Brashear Avenue on the active arrest warrant held by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Vining was transported to the Morgan City Jail, where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Ashton Martinez, 18, of Hickory Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay a probation fee June 6.

Martinez was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on an active arrest warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Martinez was booked and incarcerated in the Morgan City Jail.

—Derrick W. Hayes, 43, of Federal Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday on a criminal damage to property charge.

Patrol officers responded to a residence in the area of Federal Avenue. Hayes allegedly damaged property belonging to the victim. Hayes was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Kimberly M. Jones, 27, of James Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Friday on a marijuana possession charge and for improper lane usage.

Blair said patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner in the area of Federal Avenue. A stop was initiated and Jones was identified as the operator of the vehicle. According to reports, Jones was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Jones was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

—Ernest R. Harris Jr., 41, of St. Michael Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Friday on a drug paraphernalia possession charge.

Patrol officers responded to a local motel in the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a suspicious subject in the parking lot. Officers arrived and Harris was identified. According to reports, Harris was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Harris was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Joel Claudio-Deleon, 41, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Saturday on charges of obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

Patrol officers responded to a local business in the area of La. 182 in regard to a suspicious subject in the parking lot. Officers arrived and Claudio-Deleon was identified. According to reports, Claudio-Deleon fled the area on a bicycle. He was apprehended a short time later and observed ingesting suspected narcotics to avoid detection, Blair said.

Officers attempted to retrieve the evidence when Claudio-Deleon resisted. Claudio-Deleon was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail, where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Jesus Hernandez-Leon, 20, of West Syls Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 1:49 a.m. Saturday on charges of second-offense driving while intoxicated and improper turn.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 negotiate an improper turn. The vehicle was also observed running over a curb when entering a parking lot.

A stop was initiated and Hernandez-Leon was identified as the operator of the vehicle, Blair said.

According to reports, Hernandez-Leon was found to be in an intoxicated state. Hernandez-Leon performed poorly on standardized field sobriety test, Blair said.

Hernandez-Leon was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail for chemical testing, which he submitted to, registering .213 grams percent blood alcohol content. Hernandez-Leon was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

—Jessica L. Fears, 33, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protective order.

—Robert Norris, 28, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Saturday on a marijuana possession charge.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Roderick Street in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived when Fears and Norris were identified. According to reports, Fears was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia and Norris was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.

Fears was found to be in possession of a firearm, Blair said. Records indicate that Fears currently held a protective order against her, which prohibits her from possessing a firearm. Fears and Norris were arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where they were booked and incarcerated.

—Rebecca Martin, 45, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace while intoxicated.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and Martin was identified. Martin was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said.

Martin was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

—Lavontre Johnson, 19, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Saturday on five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and disturbing the peace.

Patrol officers responded to a local motel in the area of Brashear Avenue in regard to a disturbance.

Officers arrived and Johnson was identified. According to reports, Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation when he allegedly brandished a firearm and began to threaten several victims. Johnson was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Patsy Durocher, 33, of Missouri Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving under suspension.

Patrol officers responded to the area of La. 70 in regard to a crash. Officers arrived and Durocher was identified as one of the parties involved, Blair said.

According to reports, Durocher’s Louisiana driver’s license was found to be under suspension. Durocher was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

—Brandon M. Collier, 22, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:49 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and improper lighting.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Freret Street with improper lighting. A stop was initiated and Collier was identified as the operator of the vehicle, Blair said.

According to reports, Collier’s Louisiana driver’s license was found to be under suspension. Collier was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Isaac F. Huntley, 54, of Oriole Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Sunday on charges of first-offense driving while intoxicated, improper lighting and improper lane usage.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of La. 182 in an erratic manner and without proper lighting. A stop was initiated and Huntley was identified as the operator of the vehicle, Blair said.

According to reports, Huntley was found to be in an intoxicated state. Huntley performed poorly on standardized field sobriety test. Huntley was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail for chemical testing to which he refused to submit. Huntley was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

—Katherine V. Stoute, 25, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:39 a.m. Sunday on warrants for failure to appear to pay a probation fee and for failure to pay a fine.

Stoute was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on active arrest warrants held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Stoute was transported to the Morgan City Jail where she was booked and incarcerated.

—Brian K. Johnson, 24, of Byron Avenue, Baton Rouge, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Patrol officers initiated a stop on a vehicle in the area of Victor II Boulevard for speeding. Johnson was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

According to reports, Johnson was found to be in possession of a firearm. Records indicate that Johnson is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to him being a convicted felon. Evidence was also uncovered that Johnson ingested suspected marijuana during the stop destroying the evidence, Blair said.

Johnson was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where he was booked and incarcerated.

—Lindsey Fernandez, 31, of Delmar Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Sunday on a warrant alleging domestic abuse battery.

Fernandez was located and arrested at the Morgan City Police Department on an active arrest warrant held by the Morgan City police. The warrant stems from an investigation conducted by patrol officers on Oct. 15 when Fernandez allegedly committed a battery on the victim. Fernandez had fled the scene before officers arrived, therefore warrants were prepared for her arrest, Blair said.

Fernandez was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

—Wanya M. Francis, 23, of La. 27 in Dequincy, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, no driver’s license, improper turning, criminal trespassing and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and on a probation and parole warrant.

—Joseph A. Cagnolatti, 22, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:10 a.m. Monday on charges of second-offense marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on warrants for illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice.

Patrol officers observed a vehicle being operated in the area of Myrtle Street negotiate an improper turn. Officers attempted to initiate a stop when the vehicle fled. The vehicle traveled at speeds and in a manner showing no regard to public safety, Blair said.

The vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the area of Redwood Street.

Francis was identified as the operator of the vehicle and fled on foot, Blair said.

A chase ensued when Francis was apprehended a short time later in the area of Bernice Street.

Reports indicate that Francis did not possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license and was named in an active arrest warrant through probation and parole.

Cagnolatti was identified as an occupant of the vehicle.

According to reports, Cagnolatti was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Cagnolatti also was named in active arrest warrants through the Morgan City police.

The warrants stem from an investigation conducted by patrol officers Dec. 10 when Cagnolatti allegedly discarded two handguns in the area of Barrow Street

Cagnolatti is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to being a convicted felon.

The investigation continued and warrants were prepared for Cagnolatti’s arrest.

Francis and Cagnolatti were arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail where they were booked and incarcerated.