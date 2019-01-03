Morgan City woman accused of injuring child

Staff Report

A Morgan City woman was named in a warrant accusing her of cruelty to a juvenile after city police detectives learned from a New Orleans health care facility about her 4-year-old step-daughter’s injury, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said.

Eliza Williams, 29, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at midnight Wednesday on the warrant for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. The 4-year-old remains hospitalized with the unspecified injury in serious condition, Blair said.

Morgan City detectives received information from the New Orleans facility about the injury and that the child was in the care of Williams, Blair said. After an investigation, Williams was named in the warrant and agreed to speak to detectives. She admitted to striking the girl, Blair said.

Williams was booked and incarcerated.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Katie Adams, 33, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday on a theft charge.

A deputy was dis-patched to a residence on Main Street in reference to an active warrant for Adams. The warrant stemmed from an incident in November in which Adams stole money from a business where she worked, Smith said.

Adams was transport-ed to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Adams was released on a $2,000 bond.

—Riley Hall, 47, of Ditch Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and disturbing the peace by intoxication.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were dispatched to a local business in response to a disturb-ance. During the investigation, the deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia belonging to Hall, Smith said. Hall was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law En-forcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Tommy Harding Jr., 29, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday on a theft charge.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a local business in response to a theft. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with business personnel who said a man had stolen from a patron and had returned to the business.

The deputy made con-tact with the man, identified as Harding. Harding admitted to the theft, Smith said.

Harding was arrested and released on a summons to appear April 4.

—Brennan Hamm, 31, of Charlotte Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 4 p.m. Wednesday on a simple battery charge.

A deputy was dis-patched to a residence in Morgan City in reference to a disturbance. The deputy made contact with a person who said Hamm had grabbed a person in an altercation. The deputy found Hamm at a location on Lake Palourde Road.

Hamm was transport-ed to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Ulyess Boudreaux Jr., of Kemper Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday on a sexual battery charge.

A deputy was dis-patched to a location on Federal Avenue in Mor-gan City in reference to a sexual battery that occurred Dec. 23. The victim said Boudreaux had touched the victim inappropriately and continued to do so after being told to stop, Smith said.

The deputy also spoke with a witness to the incident who corroborated the victim’s story. The deputy made contact with Boudreaux at the Morgan City Branch Office. Boudreaux was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law En-forcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Brent Dalton, 38, of Sydney Jo Lane in Ber-wick, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Subutex.

A deputy was dis-patched to a location in Morgan City to assist with a Morgan City Police Department investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dalton and was made aware of an active warrant for Dalton’s arrest. Dalton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

—Jason Cavalier, 41, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday on charges for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the Con-trolled Dangerous Sub-stance law (drug-free zone) and resisting an officer, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Detectives with the Narcotics Section were patrolling the area of Siracusaville when they observed Cavalier, who held an active warrant for his arrest. The detectives made contact with Cavalier and when they began to take him into custody Cavalier forcefully tried to pull away from the detectives, Smith said.

Detectives also found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Cavalier, who was standing within 2,000 feet of the Siracusa Recreational Center and playground. Cavalier was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.