Morgan City student will attend STEM event

This summer, Madix Torres from Morgan City will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in an academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, taking place in Houston.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Madix was nominated to attend the forum by his fifth grade teacher at M.E. Norman Elementary. In addition to participating in the National Beta Club, Madix is also passionate about sports and plays football and baseball on local Morgan City teams. With dreams of obtaining an M.D. to practice in sports medicine, Madix is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.

Since 1985, Envision programs have served more than 800,000 students in more than 145 countries, with programs designed to help students develop the leadership, scholarship and career skills needed to succeed in today’s competitive college and career landscape.