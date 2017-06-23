Morgan City Rotary Club happenings

Each year, the Morgan City Rotary Club sponsors students from Berwick, Central Catholic and Morgan City high schools to attend a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp known as RYLA. Participants are chosen for their leadership potential, and all expenses are covered. This year camp was held at Lost Bayou Scout Camp. Pictured are Counselor and Rotarian Lea Hebert, Natalie Bourgeois and Luke Orlando from Berwick High School, and Madison Theriot and Sydney Williams from Central Catholic. MCHS was unable to attend this year.