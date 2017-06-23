Each year, the Morgan City Rotary Club sponsors students from Berwick, Central Catholic and Morgan City high schools to attend a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards camp known as RYLA. Participants are chosen for their leadership potential, and all expenses are covered. This year camp was held at Lost Bayou Scout Camp. Pictured are Counselor and Rotarian Lea Hebert, Natalie Bourgeois and Luke Orlando from Berwick High School, and Madison Theriot and Sydney Williams from Central Catholic. MCHS was unable to attend this year.
Submitted Photos
J.O Melancon, right, was named Morgan City Rotarian of the Year 2016-2017 at the club's recent installation banquet. President Bob Harrison presents the plaque.
Morgan City Rotary Club happenings
The Morgan City Rotary Club recognizes its Rotarian of the Year and its leadership camp attendees.