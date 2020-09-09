Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 4-8
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Sept. 4
9:42 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; 911 hang up.
10:09 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Civil.
10:13 a.m. 400 block of Union Street; Alarm.
10:31 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
10:54 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:01 p.m. La. 182 East; Reckless operation.
1:06 p.m. 7100 block of Park Street; Theft.
1:11 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.
2:18 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Disturbance.
2:53 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Removal of subject.
3:22 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Civil.
3:43 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.
4:37 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Complaint.
4:43 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Medical.
5:37 p.m. Railroad Avenue; Reckless driver.
6:37 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
7:27 p.m. Levee Road; Reckless driver.
7:37 p.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
7:51 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
7:56 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious vehicle.
7:57 p.m. Lake End Park; Theft.
8:01 p.m. La. 182; Complaint.
8:02 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Stand by.
8:28 p.m. Belanger Street; Frequent patrols.
8:42 p.m. 1200 block of Railroad Avenue; Harassment.
8:48 p.m. Brownell Homes; Disturbance.
9:15 p.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
9:21 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
10:36 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
10:41 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Midnight; 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
12:20 a.m. Lake End Park; Battery.
12:45 a.m. Cefalu Trailer Park; Loud music.
1:13 a.m. Youngswood Road; Alarm.
1:34 a.m. 1200 block of Front Street; Reckless driver.
1:45 a.m. Halsey Street; Suspicious vehicle.
1:57 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
6:35 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
9:23 a.m. 1400 block of Lakewood Drive; Alarm.
11 a.m. 600 block of Second Street; Suspicious vehicle.
11:43 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:43 a.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Complaint.
11:48 a.m. Sixth and Fig streets; Reckless driver.
12:20 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Stalled vehicle.
12:24 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.
1:39 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:44 p.m. 3000 block of Helen Drive; Medical.
1:57 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Medical.
2:04 p.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Complaint.
2:54 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Complaint.
3:12 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.
3:30 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
4:03 p.m. La. 70; Lost and found.
5:33 p.m. 800 block of Second Street; Fire.
5:58 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
6:39 p.m. Park Street under bridge; Juvenile problem.
6:58 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.
7:08 p.m. 2000 block of Maple Street; Medical.
7:12 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Harassment.
7:14 p.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Harassment.
8:06 p.m. Ditch Avenue; Mentally ill person.
8:25 p.m. 300 block of Terrebonne Street; Juvenile problem.
8:31 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
9:36 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
10:09 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
10:23 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Disturbance.
11:09 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
Sunday, Sept. 6
1:13 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Juvenile problem.
1:36 a.m. Northside Trailer Park; Disturbance.
4:25 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Complaint.
7:32 a.m. 200 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
8:28 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Stand by.
10:52 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
11:04 a.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Medical.
11:29 a.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Disturbance.
11:40 a.m. 1100 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.
11:54 a.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.
12:10 p.m. Maple and Marshall streets; Animal.
12:18 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Disturbance.
12:48 p.m. Fifth and Freret streets; Welfare check.
1 p.m. 100 block of Mount Street; Harassment.
1:11 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
1:55 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
2 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Theft.
2:14 p.m. Seventh Street and Brashear Avenue; Traffic incident.
2:31 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal.
3:46 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Traffic incident.
4:45 p.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Complaint.
5:59 p.m. Marquis Manor; Loud music.
6:53 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal.
7:20 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Suspicious vehicle.
7:24 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Complaint.
7:45 p.m. 1700 block of Maple Street; Animal.
7:47 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:19 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:32 p.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
9:10 p.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
10:22 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Stand by.
10:25 p.m. 1400 block of Maple Street; Alarm.
10:49 p.m. Sixth and Egle streets; Arrest.
11:32 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
11:35 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.
Monday, Sept. 7
12:41 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Stolen vehicle.
1:12 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Alarm.
1:43 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
2:17 a.m. 2300 block of Cypress Street; Complaint.
3:53 a.m. 600 block of Sixth Street; Unauthorized use of vehicle.
6:15 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
7:35 a.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Alarm.
8:39 a.m. 200 block of Canary Street; Medical.
9:03 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:43 a.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
12:04 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:04 p.m. 6000 block of Railroad Avenue; Accident.
2:43 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Traffic incident.
3:09 p.m. La. 70 and Victor II Boulevard; Reckless driving.
3:17 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Civil matter.
5:32 p.m. 500 block of Florida Street; Complaint.
6:16 p.m. 1100 block of Levee Road; Trespassing.
7:05 p.m. Egle and Sixth streets; Reckless driving.
7:22 p.m. 2100 block of Federal Avenue; Battery.
7:40 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
8:01 p.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
8:07 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Lost/found property.
8:43 p.m. Florence Street area; Pursuit.
10:11 p.m. 700 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
3:03 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Fire alarm.