Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

5:15 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

5:55 a.m. Front Street; Traffic incident.

5:56 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.

6:04 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Removal of subject.

6:29 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by.

6:34 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturb-ance.

6:39 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

7:52 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Patrol request.

8:04 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Crash.

8:51 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

9:42 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.

10:20 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

1:14 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Com-plaint.

2:30 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problems.

3:54 pm ; 200 block of Halsey Street; Com-plaint.

4:09 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Criminal damage to property.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

8:06 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

8:45 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.

9:18 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.

9:39 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal Com-plaint.

10:03 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

11:20 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Com-plaint.

12:23 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue area; Traffic.

1:02 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.

1:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Loud music.

2:24 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical emergency.

3:29 p.m. Federal Avenue and Fig Street; Complaint/two arrests.

11:16 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

Friday, October 1

1:02 a.m. Railroad Av-enue and Oak Street; Loud music.

4:01 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.