Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 30-Oct. 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
5:15 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
5:55 a.m. Front Street; Traffic incident.
5:56 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Disturbance.
6:04 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Removal of subject.
6:29 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Stand by.
6:34 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Disturb-ance.
6:39 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
7:52 a.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Patrol request.
8:04 a.m. 300 block of Mallard Street; Crash.
8:51 a.m. 3200 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.
9:42 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Assistance.
10:20 a.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.
1:14 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Com-plaint.
2:30 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Juvenile problems.
3:54 pm ; 200 block of Halsey Street; Com-plaint.
4:09 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Criminal damage to property.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
8:06 a.m. 800 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
8:45 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Com-plaint.
9:18 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Animal complaint.
9:39 a.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Animal Com-plaint.
10:03 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
11:20 a.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Com-plaint.
12:23 p.m. Sixth Street and Brashear Avenue area; Traffic.
1:02 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Complaint.
1:37 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Loud music.
2:24 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical emergency.
3:29 p.m. Federal Avenue and Fig Street; Complaint/two arrests.
11:16 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
Friday, October 1
1:02 a.m. Railroad Av-enue and Oak Street; Loud music.
4:01 a.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Medical.