Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 10-11

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, Sept. 10

7:52 a.m. 2400 block of Tiger Drive; Crash.

8:15 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Complaint.

9:54 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Medical.

10:07 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

12:02 p.m. Sixth and Onstead streets; Crash.

12:36 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

2:19 p.m. 700 block of Bush Street; Removal of subject.

2:56 p.m. Maple and Franklin streets; Com-plaint.

3:02 p.m. 500 block of Seventh Street; Arrest.

3:05 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:55 p.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Traffic incident.

4:47 p.m. 600 block of Everett Street; Theft.

6:19 p.m. Marquis Manor; Alarm.

6:42 p.m. 2000 block of Allison Street; Disturbance.

7:09 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Reckless driver.

7:19 p.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Suspi-cious person.

8:52 p.m. Headland Street; Suspicious per-son.

9:39 p.m. Franklin Street; Suspicious per-son.

10:22 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Search war-rant.

10:47 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Welfare check.

11:04 p.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Alarm.

11:26 p.m. 200 block of Franklin Street; Suspicious person.

Friday, Sept. 11

12:11 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.

2:03 a.m. Diane Drive; Arrest.

3:49 a.m. 900 block of Cherry Street; Medical.