Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 8-12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 8
7:10 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
8:07 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Disturb-ance.
8:18 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Alarm.
8:39 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Removal of subject.
8:54 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
9:09 a.m. 300 block of Garber Street; Com-plaint.
9:19 a.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Animal complaint.
10:45 a.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:13 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
11:35 a.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
11:55 a.m. 800 block of North Everett Street; Theft.
11:58 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Removal of subject.
1:18 p.m. 1300 block of Walnut Drive; Welfare concern.
1:18 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Criminal damage to property.
1:35 p.m. 200 block of Wren Street; Juvenile problem.
2:44 p.m. 900 block of Duke Street; Theft.
3:10 p.m. La. 182; Crash.
4:05 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Arrest.
6:21 p.m. Arizona and Greenwood streets; Animal complaint.
6:58 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal complaint.
7:09 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Arrest.
7:27 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Juvenile problem.
8:06 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Suspicious person.
8:30 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
9:01 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Intoxicated people.
9:30 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Lost/found property.
9:56 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Suspicious person.
10:51 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Assistance.
11 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Suspi-cious person.
11:18 p.m. Garber and Apple streets; Suspicious activity.
Friday, Oct. 9
1:28 a.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Medical.
8:18 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
9:16 a.m. 1000 block of Palm Street; Animal.
11:07 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
11:31 a.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
11:33 a.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:47 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
11:55 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:02 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
12:16 p.m. Federal Avenue and Aucoin Street; Disturbance.
1:20 p.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Animal.
1:58 p.m. 2400 block of Apple Street; Medical.
2:28 p.m. Federal and Railroad avenues; Traffic incident.
3:59 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Disturbance.
4:20 p.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Frequent Patrols.
6:38 p.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Theft.
7:02 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9:26 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Resi-dential burglary.
10:50 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
Saturday, Oct. 10
7:46 a.m. 3000 block of Diane Drive; Utilities.
9:57 a.m. 7300 block of La. 182; 911 hang up.
10:21 a.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
10:31 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:48 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Disturbance.
11:01 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
12:13 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.
12:16 p.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.
12:37 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
1:19 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Loud music.
2:13 p.m. 500 block of Garber Street; Disturb-ance.
2:20 p.m. 900 block of Seventh Street; Com-plaint.
3:23 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges Street; Criminal damage to property.
3:45 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
5:57 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious subject.
6:07 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical emergency/deceased.
7:16 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Lost/found property.
7:43 p.m. Sixth and General Hodges streets area; Assist.
8:39 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Stand by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.
8:58 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Loud music.
9:20 p.m. 900 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:44 p.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Suspicious subject.
11 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Com-plaint.
11:14 p.m. James Street/Siracusa; Be on the lookout.
11:43 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Disturb-ance.
Sunday, Oct. 11
12:40 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Hang up call.
1:32 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.
3:20 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Assist.
4:40 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:46 a.m. Fifth and Grove streets; Traffic hazard.
10:23 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
10:57 a.m. 700 block of Everett Street; Disturbance.
10:58 a.m. 700 block of First Street; Medical.
12:07 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.
12:24 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12:58 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:12 p.m. 1100 block of Ninth Street; Alarm.
2:36 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
3:26 p.m. 700 block of Fifth Street; Disturb-ance.
5:01 p.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; Disturbance.
5:44 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
5:57 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Medical emergency.
6:45 p.m. Redwood Street and Victor II Boulevard area; Juve-niles.
6:47 p.m. Brashear Avenue near Shannon; Complaint.
8:17 p.m. Front Street area ; Dog found.
8:21 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Complaint.
8:50 p.m. 300 block of Bush Street; Animal complaint.
9:52 p.m. Joseph Street/Siracusa; Disturbance.
10:26 p.m. 200 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
Monday, Oct. 12
1:02 a.m. 600 block of General Patton Street; Remove a subject.
2:05 a.m. Myrtle Street and U.S. 90 area; Check building.