Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 6-7
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7:56 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
8:21 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.
8:26 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; 911 hang up.
9:54 a.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Animal.
10:30 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
10:40 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Traffic incident.
10:53 a.m. Glenwood Street; Assistance.
12:09 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
2:11 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:15 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
3:00 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
3:02 p.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Disturbance.
4:36 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Alarm.
4:49 p.m. 300 block of Grizzaffi Street; Suspicious activity.
5:41 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road area; Stand by.
6:35 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problems.
6:39 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Reckless driver.
7:59 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Alarm.
10:20 p.m. 4000 block of Railroad Avenue; Alarm.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
2:32 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
3:56 a.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.