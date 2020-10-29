Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

5:56 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.

7:38 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medi-cal.

7:38 a.m. Levee Road and Front Street; Animal complaint.

7:40 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Com-plaint.

7:54 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal complaint.

8:24 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.

9:46 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Arrest.

9:52 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Com-plaint.

10:05 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Theft.

10:08 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.

11:26 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.

11:41 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Alarm.

12:24 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

1:01 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problem.

1:05 p.m. Greenwood and Fourth streets; Complaint.

1:13 p.m. Fig and Sycamore streets; Com-plaint.

2:34 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

2:38 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Patrol request.

3:30 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

5:35 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.

4:48 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Com-plaint.

5:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

7 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets; Loud music.

8:13 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.

8:31 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.

9:33 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Removal of subject.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

2:36 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

3:08 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.