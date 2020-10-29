Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 28

Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:01am

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
5:56 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
7:38 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medi-cal.
7:38 a.m. Levee Road and Front Street; Animal complaint.
7:40 a.m. 200 block of Headland Street; Com-plaint.
7:54 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal complaint.
8:24 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Animal complaint.
9:46 a.m. 1900 block of Cedar Street; Arrest.
9:52 a.m. 600 block of Belanger Street; Com-plaint.
10:05 a.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Theft.
10:08 a.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.
11:26 a.m. 3200 block of Roselawn Drive; Animal complaint.
11:41 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Alarm.
12:24 p.m. 8400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
1:01 p.m. 700 block of Franklin Street; Juvenile problem.
1:05 p.m. Greenwood and Fourth streets; Complaint.
1:13 p.m. Fig and Sycamore streets; Com-plaint.
2:34 p.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Medical.
2:38 p.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Patrol request.
3:30 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
5:35 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Removal of subject.
4:48 p.m. 1000 block of Second Street; Com-plaint.
5:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
7 p.m. Aycock and Glenwood streets; Loud music.
8:13 p.m. 500 block of Louisa Street; Com-plaint.
8:31 p.m. 3000 block of Lake Palourde Drive; Alarm.
9:33 p.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Removal of subject.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
2:36 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.
3:08 a.m. 1500 block of Front Street; Suspicious person.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020