Morgan City police radio logs for Oct. 22-23
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Thursday, Oct. 22
7:26 a.m. Brownell Homes; Removal of subject.
7:37 a.m. Cedar Street; Suspicious people.
8:37 a.m. 800 block of Railroad Avenue; Har-assment.
8:56 a.m. Brownell Homes; Stand by.
9:19 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
10:50 a.m. 1000 block of Eighth Street; Com-plaint.
11:27 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.
11:46 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.
11:47 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Complaint.
12:20 p.m. Glenwood Avenue; Removal of subject.
12:42 p.m. Morgan City High School; Medi-cal.
12:52 p.m. Apple Street; Medical.
2:15 p.m. Morgan City High School; Juvenile problem.
2:45 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.
2:59 p.m. La. 70; As-sistance.
3 p.m. Old Bridge; Stalled vehicle.
3:53 p.m. 800 block of Florence Street; Alarm.
4:24 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Medical.
5:34 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Animal complaint.
6:09 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Dis-turbance.
6:24 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Patrol.
6:33 p.m. 600 block of Railroad Avenue; Bur-glary.
6:42 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Front Street; Utility.
6:45 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Arrest.
7:21 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
8:04 p.m. 900 block of Youngs Road; Suspicious subject.
8:34 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.
8:39 p.m. Federal Avenue; Complaint.
8:42 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Suspi-cious vehicle.
9:31 p.m. Bush and Sixth streets; Animal complaint.
9:42 p.m. 1600 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
10:42 p.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Stand by.
Friday, Oct. 23
Midnight; 900 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
3:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.